Whether it is the big game, a day on the water, or simply an afternoon in the park, the right weather app can significantly impact your day. However, it is not good enough to just have the current weather. Often, we also need to know the weather predictions for the week or weekend ahead, so we can make the best plans based on what the weather will be like outdoors.

Our editorial team offers our expert recommendations while considering critical factors like features, accessibility, and cost to find the best weather apps.

Based on these factors and more, these are the best weather apps of 2022.

AccuWeather Best weather app overall AccuWeather Compatibility: Apple, Google

Apple, Google Price: Free with in-app purchases Against a colorful backdrop sits the AccuWeather app. Before you step out into the neighborhood, AccuWeather will help prepare you for the day with reporting on temperatures like WinterCast, precipitation, and allergens. You can also relax knowing that there are also alerts for severe weather. You can choose daily, hourly, or minute-by-minute weather tracking based on your preference. An advanced weather radar is also available that provides detailed information in real-time regarding storms for snow, ice, rain, and temperature drops. Plus, with RealFeel® & RealFeel Shade Temperature™ technology, you no longer have to guess how the weather will feel because it will actually tell you, better helping you prepare for the day ahead. AccuWeather works with your smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch to track the weather with both Android and Apple capabilities. It is free to use, too, with optional in-app upgrades if you have some money to spend. Pros: Map with radar

Multiple location services

Multiple languages supported Cons: Can experience lags

Ad-supported app

It could use some updating

Carrot Weather Best for entertainment CARROT Weather Compatibility: Apple

Apple Price: Free with in-app purchases CARROT tunes into your location to provide instant weather information that is available on a daily or hourly basis. You can also choose to view weather in real-time so you can see immediately how the temperatures are outside. The app integrates with multiple sources to provide the most accurate weather reporting, including details from AccuWeather and Dark Sky - both picks for the best weather app, too. But what really makes CARROT shine is in its fun, unique character that infuses personality and humor into every weather report. Animations and dialogue bring the weather to life with optional customization to best suit your preferences. You can choose data points and update the layout for a more cheerful view. CARROT integrates with your Apple Watch, delivering notifications and a series of personalized widgets for the most convenient access. Pros: Daily dose of humor

Accurate weather reporting

Detailed reports Cons: Not compatible with Android

Features limited internationally

Premium subscription for notifications

Dark Sky Best for global weather Dark Sky Compatibility: Apple

Apple Price: $3.99 If you need to track weather around the world, Dark Sky could be the perfect fit for you. The app relies upon color shading to instantly relay weather conditions; for example, a light gray background means a sunny sky, while a blue background means rain is coming. There are also arrows pointing in the direction that the wind is blowing, further helping you shape your plans for the day. Dark Sky makes for an easy way to reference weather on the go without actually having to read anything. Family sharing is also an option, so you can share the app with your family members. As an additional plus, Dark Sky is available not just in the U.S. but also in the United Kingdom and Ireland for your travels. Pros: One lifetime charge

Forecasts by location

Time Machine for past reports

Cons:

Purchase required

Apple only

Little customization

RadarScope Best for advanced weather tracking DTN Compatibility: Apple, Google

Apple, Google Price: $9.99 with in-app purchases RadarScope goes more in-depth than the typical weather app, delivering the kind of information typically reserved for meteorologists and weather enthusiasts. It uses NEXRAD Level 3 and Super-Resolution radar data, promising to offer real-time reporting for products like reflectivity, velocity, and dual-polarization, pulling data from 289 NEXRAD and TDWR radar sites here in the U.S., as well as Guam, Puerto Rico, Korea, and Okinawa. It also uses Environment Canada and Australian Bureau of Meteorology radars. Plus, the app features more user-friendly tracking that is sensitive to tornadoes, flash floods, severe thunderstorms, and special marine warnings. It incorporates weather tracks from the U.S. National Weather Service to keep you abreast of the very latest in your local weather with intelligent updates that occur every few minutes. Pros: Excellent weather tracking

In-depth reporting

Customer support available Cons: Requires purchase

Higher price tag

Some glitch issues

The Weather Channel Best free weather app The Weather Channel Compatibility: Apple, Android

Apple, Android Price: Free with in-app purchases The Weather Channel, an IBM Business, has long been a go-to for reliable weather reporting, and that is no different with its app. Here you can get user-friendly, easy-to-digest weather information that helps you plan your day or week with a maximum 15-day outlook for both hourly and daily forecasts. You can set up alerts for extreme weather so you always know if bad weather is headed your way. Alerts will continue for you in your area until the weather has passed. Plus, the Weather Channel app offers the latest details on sunsets and moon phases, even incorporating information on the tides. Runners will appreciate the Running Index, which weighs running conditions and lets you know the best time for you to take that jog. Air quality reports measure pollen and other materials in the area, so you know when it is safest to venture outside. You can download air quality reports not only for the U.S. but also for the U.K., Mexico, Spain, France, Germany, China, and India. The Weather Channel App is available via the App Store and is compatible with your iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Pros: Real-time Weather Channel reporting

Airline reporting for delays

Useful widgets Cons: Ad-supported

Some location glitches

Minimal customization

What is the best weather app? The best weather app is AccuWeather. But for you, it might depend on how you plan to use a weather app. For example, while Carrot Humor brings some fun to your daily weather, other users may prefer the more professional tone of The Weather Channel app. Regardless of what you are looking for, our list of the best weather apps of 2022 is a fantastic place to start. Weather app Price In-app Purchases Compatibility Apple atore rating (xx / 5.0) Google rating (5 stars) AccuWeather Free ✔ Apple, Google 4.6 4 Carrot Weather Free ✔ Apple 4.7 N/A Dark Sky $3.99 ✗ Apple 4.7 N/A RadarScope $9.99 ✔ Apple, Google 4.3 4 The Weather Channel Free ✔ Apple, Google 4.7 4.5

Which is the right weather app for you? It can be overwhelming trying to discern which app is the right one for you when there are so many different options today. These are our expert suggestions to help you find the best weather app for you. Choose this weather app... If you want... AccuWeather An easy-to-use, straightforward app Carrot Weather A fun way to approach the weather Dark Sky To track weather internationally RadarScope An app worthy of a more experienced user The Weather Channel When you want a free, reliable app

How did we choose these weather apps? There are several factors we considered when choosing the best weather apps for 2022: Features : Most weather apps take a different approach when reporting the weather. For example, while RadarScope goes in-depth for weather enthusiasts, the Weather Channel focuses on easily-digestible reporting that anyone can understand. It is just a matter of what you are looking for.

: Most weather apps take a different approach when reporting the weather. For example, while RadarScope goes in-depth for weather enthusiasts, the Weather Channel focuses on easily-digestible reporting that anyone can understand. It is just a matter of what you are looking for. Cost : Not all apps are free, so we consider what kinds of subscriptions are necessary and what they cost to help save you a buck wherever possible.



: Not all apps are free, so we consider what kinds of subscriptions are necessary and what they cost to help save you a buck wherever possible. Accessibility: Some apps may only be available to Apple users, and some may be restricted to Android. Before you choose the best weather app for 2022 for you, be sure to consider what kind of platform it uses so you can be sure to have a compatible device.



What does a weather app do? A weather app is a way to use your mobile phone to check current, past, or future weather patterns. Some apps may have extended functionality, like tracking of ocean tides or the skies.

Where do I find the best weather app? Most of the best weather apps are available for both iPhone and Android users. They can be found on either the App Store or Google Play.