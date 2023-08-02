'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Bing Chat now has the highly-requested dark mode. Here's how to turn it on
Microsoft continues to improve its AI-powered Bing Chat in an effort to make the service more accessible for users, and the latest update includes the ability to change its appearance from the default Light mode to Dark mode.
Also: How to use Bing Chat (and how it's different from ChatGPT)
To recap, Bing Chat is Microsoft's generative AI chatbot in response to ChatGPT. Microsoft invested heavily into OpenAI and has been adopting the powerful technology behind ChatGPT and the DALL-E image creator into its search engine and across Azure and Microsoft Office.
Since launching at the beginning of the year, Bing AI for desktop has only been presented in Light mode, with visual elements that are presented in brighter hues. But a new Dark mode setting flips things around, arguably for the better.
How to turn on Dark mode in Bing Chat
What you'll need: At the moment, you must use Microsoft Edge to access Bing Chat on your desktop. However, you don't need to log in to a Microsoft account to change your appearance settings.
Also: Bing AI chat expands to Chrome and Safari for select users
1. Open Bing Chat and go to Settings
Open a new Bing Chat window and click on the hamburger menu next to your name at the top right corner. This will give you access to your Settings.
Also: Google and Microsoft partner with OpenAI to form AI safety watchdog group
2. Under Appearance, choose 'Dark'
In the Bing Chat Settings, look for Appearance. Then, click on Dark.
Bing Chat has three Appearance modes:
- Light: This is the default mode you see when opening Bing Chat. Its colors change depending on your chosen conversation style, whether Creative, Balanced, or Precise, but the light theme prevails.
- Dark: Makes the chat window black, regardless of the conversation style.
- System default: Adjusts to the preset system preferences of your device.
That's all you need to set your Bing Chat appearance to dark mode.
FAQ
Is dark mode available for the mobile app?
You can't change the appearance settings for Bing Chat on the mobile app, but the theme will adjust if you have system-wide dark mode turned on. Likewise, if your phone is natively set to light mode, Bing Chat will also be displayed in light mode.