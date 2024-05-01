Arc browser is now available for Windows and it's so much better than Chrome

Jack Wallen/ZDNET

I've been using Arc browser on MacOS for some time and I've come to really enjoy it. This new kid on the browser block has brought a bit of fun and attitude to the otherwise boring task of web browsing. It offers outstanding tab management, theming, and a level of performance that tops much of the competition. And now Windows users can get in on this fun.

Yesterday, The Browser Company released its Windows 11 version of Arc. Windows 10 is not yet supported but the company says, "hang tight! Supporting it is our #1 priority."

Why should you try it? Well, Arc isn't just about giving your browser a makeover. Arc is about empowering users to look at the web browser as more than a tool and, rather, an environment… a calming one that goes out of its way to keep you organized.

Also: 5 ways Arc browser makes browsing the web fun again

When I first started using Arc, I had my doubts. But after a day or so of using it, I realized that it all made so much sense. Now, when I go back to another browser, I miss using Arc. Right now, the only thing keeping me from using Arc as my default is that it doesn't have a Linux version (please make this happen).

Arc is built on Chromium, so you can be certain that all the websites you visit will render exactly as expected. On top of that, you can also take advantage of the Chrome/Chromium vast extension ecosystem.

The Windows version of Arc includes most of the features found on the MacOS version. You'll find Spaces (for tab management), Spaces themes, vertical tabs, dark/light mode, profiles, syncing, tab suspension, pinned tabs, split screen, and more. You can read more about all the reasons it quickly became one of my favorite browsers here.

However, the Windows version doesn't include the Easel and Boost features. The Easel feature makes it possible to create a page in a Space with notes, links, and just about anything you can think of. Boost allows you to change how a website looks (color, layout, fonts, etc.). Although I haven't explored the Boost feature much, I do use Easles quite a bit.

Also: 7 ways to make Windows 11 less annoying

Arc on Windows was built using the Swift language. This was made possible because the engineers at Browser Company, like Saleem Abdulrasool, spent a good amount of time bringing the Swift programming language to Windows. With Swift available to Windows, Arc runs very well

You can download Arc on Windows from the official download page. It's free to use and is ready to bring the fun back to browsing. After using Arc for months, I can happily tell you that it's worth every second it takes to get up to speed with how it works and the features it offers.

So, what are you waiting for? Get Arc installed on Windows and start enjoying the web again.