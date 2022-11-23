'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Lenovo's ThinkPads are known for their iconic looks including the red trackpoint, excellent keyboards and solid build quality. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 has all this, plus a specification that will serve anyone needing to run demanding workloads -- including designers, architects, engineers and creators. Its 16-inch screen hits an increasingly popular sweet spot for laptops, providing more real estate than a 15.6-inch device, and (generally) better portability than a 17-inch one.
The model on offer here runs on Intel's 11th-generation Core i7-11850H processor with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage (M.2 2280 PCIe TLC Opal). The screen is a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with 400 nits brightness and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut. There's no touch functionality here, but this is available on other models in the X1 Extreme range. Graphics are handled by Nvidia's capable GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated video memory.
The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 measures 14.13 inches wide by 9.99 inches deep by 0.7 inches thick and weighs 3.99lbs, so it's no thin-and-light laptop, but it's military-grade robust and its 90Wh battery should last for up to 10 hours should you take it on your travels, according to Lenovo. Remote workers will appreciate the X1 Extreme's 1080p webcam, dual far-field mics and decent speaker system.
At $1,699 -- 53% off Lenovo's list price -- the ThinkPad X1 Extreme is well worth considering if you need a powerful, stylish, and solidly built but portable laptop.