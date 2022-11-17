'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Wanting a brand new Samsung Galaxy Watch? You're in luck today, because you can grab the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for only $100. That's not a typo -- originally $279, you can now get one of the best Samsung watches on sale for 64% off.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 brings the best of fitness tracking, notifications, and more straight to your wrist. The wearable comes with 16GB of storage capacity to hold all of your apps, and it can measure blood oxygen, blood pressure, ECG, and heart rate.
The AMOLED screen is large enough that you can easily read incoming text messages and notifications without opening up your smartphone, and you can even respond to text messages by typing on the interface of the 40mm screen. It's water resistant up to 164 meters deep, so if you're into surfing, swimming, or more, you can wear your watch to monitor your activity while you catch waves.
When it initially launched in 2021, ZDNET wearables expert Matthew Miller reviewed the smartwatch, giving it 8.5/10 stars. In particular, Miller felt that the sleep-tracking features on the device provided him with detailed insight into his sleep cycles, including a special snore detection feature. Miller wrote, "[it's] the smartwatch I have always wanted with a brilliant large display, UI optimized for the watch and spinning bezel, powerful health and fitness functions, a solid collection of available third-party apps, and LTE functionality."
Read the review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review
While it comes in a plethora of different colors, this deal is only available with the pink wrist band. You can add it to your cart today and get it with two-day shipping and a free one-year warranty.