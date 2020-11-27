Black Friday Deal: Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi Router Kit

Working from home has put unprecedented pressures on home Wi-Fi. The more devices you add to a consumer-grade router, the bigger the performance hits, and the more problems you get.
The solution is to rip out your consumer-grade Wi-Fi and replace it with something more robust. A lot more robust.
Such as the Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi router kit. And now you can pick up this kit for less.
Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi Router Kit
Everything you need to upgrade your Wi-Fi
Everything you need to bring your home Wi-Fi setup into the 21 century!
- Simultaneous Dual-band WiFi (5GHz: 802.11ac up to 867Mbps, and 2.4GHz: 802.11n/g/b up to 300Mbps)
- Support for up to 60 devices
- Easy to set-up from a smartphone or tablet (iOS, iPadOS, and Android)
- Huge 6,000 sq ft coverage with seamless roaming between satellites
- Support for internet speeds up to 1000Mbps
- All ports support Gigabit Ethernet
- Guest WiFi and Parental Control
