Our editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, ZDNet may earn a commission.

Black Friday Deal: Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi Router Kit

Meshforce is slashing the price of its whole home Gigabit dual band wireless mesh router kit.

Working from home has put unprecedented pressures on home Wi-Fi. The more devices you add to a consumer-grade router, the bigger the performance hits, and the more problems you get.

The solution is to rip out your consumer-grade Wi-Fi and replace it with something more robust. A lot more robust.

Such as the Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi router kit. And now you can pick up this kit for less.

Must read: Apple Silicon M1 is everything Apple promised -- so what's next?

Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi Router Kit

Everything you need to upgrade your Wi-Fi

Meshforce M3s Mesh Wi-Fi Router Kit

Everything you need to bring your home Wi-Fi setup into the 21 century!

  • Simultaneous Dual-band WiFi (5GHz: 802.11ac up to 867Mbps, and 2.4GHz: 802.11n/g/b up to 300Mbps)
  • Support for up to 60 devices
  • Easy to set-up from a smartphone or tablet (iOS, iPadOS, and Android)
  • Huge 6,000 sq ft coverage with seamless roaming between satellites
  • Support for internet speeds up to 1000Mbps
  • All ports support Gigabit Ethernet 
  • Guest WiFi and Parental Control

Special price via Prime Exclusive price plus 10% off code MQIA4QDI

Deal valid 11/25/2020 to 12/01/2020

$129 at Amazon
Doogee S58 Pro - in pictures SEE FULL GALLERY
1 - 5 of 22

Related Topics:

Hardware Cloud Internet of Things Security Data Centers

More from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3