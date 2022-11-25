Looking forward to the chilly winter days to snuggle up with a good PC game and tea? Make sure you have the gaming rig to do just that with this HP Omen 25L gaming desktop. Best of all, it's discounted by $390 right now, so you can pick it up for only $859.

The gaming rig comes packed with a host of specs, including an AMD Ryzen 5600B W/RGB Air Cooler that can go up to 3.9GHz. When Turbo Boost boots up, the CPU can go up to 4.4GHz so you can play your favorite games without any issues.

In addition to the great CPU, under the hood, you'll find an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of GDDR6. While it's not the best GPU on the market – that award goes to the RTX 4090 that was just announced -- it's still a great graphics card that can handle your gaming. Plus, if you want to adjust the graphics to a stronger GPU, you can, thanks to the customize and buy option. But, heads up: You will pay more for this feature.

You'll get 256GB of SSD storage that is also upgradeable in the customize and buy section and can opt for up to 1TB of space if that's your fancy. You'll also get 5.1 surround sound options with the Omen Audio Control Support DTS:X Ultra that you can hook up to your gaming headphones, speakers, and more.

As a heads up, if you opt for it, you'll need a gaming monitor and a mouse. We recommend opting for the HP Omen Photon wireless gaming mouse which is currently 70% off and the Corsair K100 mechanical gaming keyboard, on sale for 28% off.

In the meantime, add this great HP deal to your cart today to enjoy gaming and save $390. We also cover desktop deals here, and you can check those out if you want to see what else is on the market.