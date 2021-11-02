Black Friday kitchen and household deals: Air fryers, Instant Pots, more

The holiday season is upon us which means two things: family gatherings and Black Friday shopping. While Black Friday traditionally falls on the day after Thanksgiving, retailers nationwide have already begun pushing out deals on all things kitchen and household so you can cook the best meals for all to enjoy.

Below you'll find the best offerings on Instant Pots, air fryers, blenders, and more. And like previous years, we expect these deals to come and go, so make sure to check back daily as availability and new promotions hit the shelves.

Best Instant Pot deals



Instant Pot Duo Plus 6-QT for $89.95 $30 off The Instant Pot Duo Plus is currently available on Amazon for $89.95 ($30 off). For the money, you get the iconic Instant Pot goodies including one-touch cooking capabilities for stews, soups, roasts, and more. The 9-in-1 appliance is designed with safety in mind and has a venting system that makes pressure or slow cooking a breeze.

Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-QT for $129.99 $20 off For something a little more capable, the Instant Pot Duo Crisp brings the best of the traditional pressure cooker with air frying capabilities. Thanks to EvenCrisp Technology, the Duo Crisp allows you to air fry food with the crunch and tenderness of a deep fryer. The 2-in-1 cooker is now on sale for $129.99 ($20 off) on Amazon.

Instant Pot Pro 8-QT for $119.99 $30 off Bringing the versatility of ten appliances in one, the Instant Pot Pro is currently on sale for $119.99 ($30 off). With it, you can slow cook, pressure cook, sauté, steam, or even bake a cake. The pot has a 8-quart capacity which is enough to serve up to 8 people.

Best air fryer deals



Bella Pro Series 8-QT for $49.99 $80 off For a limited time, Best Buy has the Bella Pro Series air fryer for just $49.99 ($80 off). At the price, you get an ample amount of cooking capacity (8 quarts), a durable stainless steel design, and a built-in touchscreen menu for fast and intuitive commands. The removable non-stick basket is also dishwasher safe.

Ninja Foodi Air Fry Oven for $179.99 $90 off Typically, the Ninja Foodi Air Fryer Oven goes for $269.99, but for a limited time, Best Buy has the 11-in-1 appliance for just $179.99 ($80 off). For the price, you get a countertop oven that's reliable and portable, perfect for baked goods or frying foods.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-QT for $99.95 $20 off The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is one of the more premium and durably-built offerings during the pre-Black Friday sales. Amazon currently has it marked down to $99.95 ($20 off), making the 6-quart offering much more affordable than previous times. For less than a Benjamin, the Vortex Plus is the perfect kitchenware for oil-less frying, roasting, and more.

Best blender and mixer deals



Ninja BL610 blender for $89.99 $10 off Ninja has become a household name when it comes to blenders and juicers and the ratings prove it. With an average of 4.5/5 stars among 32,000 ratings, the BL610 blender is currently discounted to $89.99 ($10 off). Though not the biggest discount, this is one to keep an eye for if you're searching for an ice-crushing blender.

Ninja Personal Blender for $49.99 $20 off If single-serving shakes and smoothies are more of your thing, then the Ninja Personal Blender is the way to go, now for just $49.99 ($20 off). The blender is compact, 700-watt strong, and has a container that doubles as the bottle for convenient mixing.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus Mixer for $219.99 $280 off When it comes to baking and working with any kind of dough, a powerful and reliable mixer is the way to go. For a limited time, Best Buy has the KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus stand mixer on sale for $219.99 ($280 off). At more than 50% discounted, the mixer is priced to compete and comes in a slew of colors to match your kitchen aesthetic.

Best coffee maker deals



Mr.Coffee 5-Cup Coffee Maker for $18.99 $6 off When it comes to coffee makers, you can't go wrong with the old reliable. An easy-to-use and consistent machine will make anyone's morning. That's what the Mr.Coffee 5-Cup Coffee Maker achieves, now for only $18.99 ($6 off). One jug can make up to 25 oz. of coffee, which is good enough for two servings.

Keurig K Latte Coffee Maker for $59.99 $30 off Keurig brings its signature K-Cup formula to the latte-lovers with the K Latte coffee maker. Discounted to $59.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy, the coffee maker has a simplistic design and works with all Keurig's K-Cup flavors, brewing you the perfect cup of creamy and dreamy latte, any time.

Ninja DualBrew Pro Coffee System for $159.99 $90 off Ninja has expanded from its blender lineup with the latest DualBrew Pro Coffee system. The machine is one of the most versatile on the market, with the ability to press pod coffee or grind beans if you prefer the traditional method. The system includes a built-in frother and an independent hot water dispenser for oatmeal, hot cocoa, and tea. Best Buy currently has the machine selling for only $159.99 ($90 off).

Other deals of note

