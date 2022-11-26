'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Black Friday sales start sooner and sooner each year. US retailers are moving towards much longer sales events. For weeks we've seen several laptop deals, but now that the big day is here, this deal has caught our eye: Right now, the Asus VivoBook Pro is on sale for 28% off. You can pick up this excellent laptop ahead of Black Friday for $999 at Newegg, saving you $400.
The Asus VivoBook Pro is a work-ready laptop with high-tech specifications that will last for years. It's equipped with a 16-inch WQXGA+ OLED (3840 x 2400) display, an Intel Core i7 processor (up to 4.8Ghz), 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, and 1TB SSD storage.
In addition, the Asus VivoBook Pro also comes with Windows 11 Pro and a complimentary 3-month Adobe Creative Cloud subscription. The laptop is marketed toward gamers, because the device features an excellent dual-fan cooling system. However, the Asus VivoBook Pro will also suit office and hybrid workers who are simply looking to upgrade their laptop.
Right now the laptop is on sale for $400 off, and $999 is the lowest price we've seen on this device over the past month.
