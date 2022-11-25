/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Computing Laptops

This $450 HP laptop is 50% off and may be the best Black Friday deal yet

Black Friday is here, and the laptop deals are coming in fast. But this one on the HP Pavilion Laptop 15t-eg200 caught our eye. It's $450 off, bringing the price down to $450. If you want a laptop for under $500, this is a must-see Black Friday laptop deal.
Written by Charlie Osborne, Contributing Writer on
HP Pavilion

HP's Black Friday 2022 sale includes laptops, monitors, and more. Of particular note is the HP Pavilion a modern laptop that normally sells for $999.99, but can be purchased now for $450, a saving of $450. 

During Black Friday, the minds of parents and students alike are probably thinking about what they need for going back to school.

In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.

Also: Best Black Friday 2022 laptop deals

As a result, more often than not, parents need to provide their children with a PC or laptop -- and this back-to-school offer could save them a few hundred dollars on making this necessary purchase.

The laptop operates on Windows 11 Home -- upgradable to Pro -- and comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. The specs include:

The HP Pavilion will suit students for work and studies and is more than capable of handling distance-based classes and calls. Furthermore, this device is also powerful enough to handle gaming, streaming, and entertainment, and has enough storage for saving assignments, music, videos, and more. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

MacBook, Dell, or HP? Which laptop under $1,000 is the best?
Placeholder product image alt text

MacBook, Dell, or HP? Which laptop under $1,000 is the best?

The 9 best Black Friday Newegg deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors
The AORUS FI32Q X Gaming Monitor

The 9 best Black Friday Newegg deals on gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors

The 42 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s
Dell Latitude E7270

The 42 best Black Friday laptop deals on Dell, Lenovo, Macs, and 2-in-1s