HP's Black Friday 2022 sale includes laptops, monitors, and more. Of particular note is the HP Pavilion a modern laptop that normally sells for $999.99, but can be purchased now for $450, a saving of $450.
During Black Friday, the minds of parents and students alike are probably thinking about what they need for going back to school.
In the modern-day classroom, technology often replaces pen-and-paper, handwritten assignments, and even classes themselves. In the aftermath of the pandemic, students now need a laptop and stable internet connection to complete tasks, attend teaching sessions over Zoom or Microsoft Teams, communicate with their classmates, and conduct research.
As a result, more often than not, parents need to provide their children with a PC or laptop -- and this back-to-school offer could save them a few hundred dollars on making this necessary purchase.
The laptop operates on Windows 11 Home -- upgradable to Pro -- and comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display. The specs include:
The HP Pavilion will suit students for work and studies and is more than capable of handling distance-based classes and calls. Furthermore, this device is also powerful enough to handle gaming, streaming, and entertainment, and has enough storage for saving assignments, music, videos, and more.