'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
At just $149, this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is at the lowest price it has ever seen. The watch that looks like a time-tracker you would find in a jewelry store has incredible capabilities to keep you in the loop without your cellphone in your hand. Whether you are a Samsung user or and Apple faithful looking to switch, its easy to tell that this smartwatch is much different than the competition.
While yes, I wear an Apple Watch on my wrist some days, if Apple's smartwatch looked this good, I would be making sure it's on my wrist every day. This watch features stainless-steel casing and the ability to change your watch band so it will work for any occasion.
But, while this watch features an obviously elegant design, the ECG monitoring, auto workout technology, and wellness management are all built into this smartwatch, so it's hard for other brands to compete. With the auto workout technology I mentioned prior, it's okay if you forget to start your workout before you take off. In just three minutes this smartwatch can recognize six popular workouts from running to swimming.
Read the review: Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review
If you need a constant reminder to hit your goals every day, don't worry because Samsung has incorporated a wellness management platform that can read body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, basal metabolic rate, and Body Mass Index through the skin on your wrist.
Also: Best Black Friday deals on smartwatches
This watch looks out for you and your health while reading your Oxygen levels allowing the smartwatch to provide insights on how to advance your running. Whenever this watch sees a deal, it doesn't last long so make sure you take advantage of this Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at its lowest price ever.