Block spam calls for 3 years with this AI app that's just $50
Spam calls are frustrating, and spam texts clog your notifications. You might be able to block one number, but that doesn't fix the problem overall. If you want a more comprehensive solution, you can try RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker.
This spam blocking service does a lot more than just block known spammers. It also gives you the tools to prevent many new spam contacts from happening. During the Stack Social Labor Day Sale now through Sept. 4, a three-year subscription to RoboKiller is on sale for $50 (reg. $120).
If you're constantly getting spam calls or texts, RoboKiller could be a relief. It currently has 4.5 stars on the iOS store.
The creators of RoboKiller claim it can eliminate 99% of spam calls and 95% of texts by tracking emerging spam call trends in your area and giving you access to a global scammer blacklist with over 500 million known phone scams. Users can also adjust the levels of call blocking to make sure the calls you want get through. You can even set specific numbers to get through to you. The AI call screener gives you information on who is calling before you answer.
If you want to do more than just block spammers, RoboKiller has a selection of answer bots that will talk back to scammers for you.
Get rid of the majority of spam calls and texts on your phone. Get a 3-year subscription to RoboKiller Spam Call and Text Blocker for $50. Sale ends Sept. 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT.