'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Get a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard and LifeLock Identity Advisor for $25
We all know someone who's fallen victim to cybercrime, whether it's a stolen credit card number, password, or other personal information. Though cybercrime rates stretch far and wide, there are ways to keep yourself better protected so you can relax and enjoy all the good things the internet offers. A one-year subscription to antivirus protection Norton 360 and LifeLock Identity Advisor can help -- and it's on sale for $25 right now.
Norton 360 gives you easy-to-use, easy-to-install antivirus protection against advanced online threats. It provides real-time protection for two PCs, Macs, smartphones, or tablets against ransomware, viruses, spyware, malware, and other online threats. This helps protect your personal and financial information while shopping and banking online.
Norton's multi-layered, advanced security helps defend against existing and emerging threats. Plus, your subscription includes a secure VPN, smart firewall, PC cloud backup, password manager, PC safe cam, and more, allowing you the freedom to use Wi-Fi anywhere securely.
LifeLock Identity Advisor includes US-based identity restoration specialists who will work with parties relevant to your case and advise on external services that can help resolve your claim. It includes Dark Web Monitoring, useful notifications, an easy-to-use interface, live member support, and a worldwide reach.
A note that with this deal, the subscription does automatically renew after the first year to its full price, but you can cancel before then if you prefer to avoid the charge.
Get a one-year subscription to Norton 360 Standard for two devices and LifeLock Identity Advisor with auto-renew while it's on sale for just $25 (reg. $109).