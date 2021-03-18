Box announces a new batch of platform integrations with Microsoft

Box and Microsoft are announcing a series of new integrations between Box and Microsoft's 365 and Teams platforms that aim to make it easier for Box customers to access and collaborate on content across the Microsoft product portfolio.

Specifically, the companies have rolled out Box notifications within Microsoft Teams, which allows joint users to receive notifications about Box files directly within Teams. The companies said they plan to expand this integration later this spring to make the Box experience even more embedded into Teams. Also available today is the ability to create, share, open, and edit Box files from within Teams.

On the security front, Box said it's building an integration to import Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) classification labels and enforce inline security controls using Box Shield. The feature, which is set to become available in May, is meant to make it easier for joint customers to secure content across the two platforms.

Microsoft and Box have also enabled a new capability for Intune App Protection Policies that allows opening and saving copies of managed documents to Box storage only.

The companies also rolled out new integrations between Box and Microsoft Office Online, including increased support for Excel and PowerPoint file sizes, as well as enhancements to the Box Connector for Microsoft Graph.

Overall, the Slack and Microsoft integrations are meant to more tightly integrate user experiences for seamless and secure collaboration, the companies said. For Box, the integrations line up with the company's transition and growth strategy, which is to be the cloud layer for content management via integrations with systems of record in the enterprise.

"Tens of thousands of enterprises globally are using Box and Microsoft together to securely power the way they work from anywhere," said Varun Parmar, chief product officer at Box. "Today's new and deepened integrations will make the Box experience in Microsoft 365 even more frictionless, enabling joint customers to easily access, create, manage, and secure their content wherever they are, in real-time."