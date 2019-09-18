Splunk rolls out new pricing packages, $150 million venture fund

Splunk is rolling out new flexible pricing programs as part of its move to a subscription-based billing model. The company also announced new and expanded partnerships with ecosystem partners Cisco, Accenture, Deloitte and SAP, along with a $150 million Splunk Ventures Fund that will invest in innovative data startups.

As for the new price structure, Splunk is introducing predictive pricing, infrastructure-based pricing, and "rapid adoption" packages for the most common IT and security operations use cases.

Predictive pricing offers predefined pricing tiers from 125GB to unlimited ingestion for Splunk Enterprise, Splunk ITSI and Splunk ES. Infrastructure-based pricing lets customers purchase Splunk Enterprise based on their compute power. The rapid adoption packages start at $10,000 MSRP and work for three, four or five use cases. Splunk says the price tiers will help businesses better control and manage budgets and reduce barriers to implementing data insights.

On the partnership front, Splunk is entering a new collaboration with enterprise software giant SAP that aims to integrate key services for joint customers. Meanwhile, Splunk and Deloitte have expanded their strategic partnership to incorporate Deloitte's Fusion Managed Services offerings into Splunk's Phantom automated security monitoring and response service. The Cisco and Accenture partnerships are focused on go-to-market strategies and reselling.

"Our Data-to-Everything portfolio of products, combined with our new pricing programs, partner ecosystem solutions, and Splunk Ventures fund remove the barriers between data and action, so our customers -- regardless of size or business -- have the freedom to deliver outcomes across their entire organization," said Splunk chief executive Doug Merritt, in a press release.

