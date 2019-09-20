Brazil sees increase in PC sales in Q2 2019

Sales of PCs saw an increase in Brazil in the second quarter of 2019, according to new numbers from analyst firm IDC.

Between April to June 2019, sales of desktops and notebooks generated 4.1 billion reais ($982 million), up 12 percent on the same period last year, with 1,448 million units sold.

According to the analyst house, desktops had a price increase of 14 percent in Q2 while notebook prices increased by 8 percent, with average ticket reaching 2150 reais ($516) and 2670 reais ($641) respectively.

Banking and manufacturing were the key sectors contributing to the overall result when it comes to corporate buyers, according to IDC, with the gaming market driving up sales to final consumers.

For the period between July and December 2019, IDC expects the notebook sector will sell 15,000 units less than the same period in 2018.

On the other hand, desktop sales in Brazil are predicted to increase by 6 percent, with a boost of 350,000 units sold in relation to the same period last year.

PC firms based in Brazil have been looking at diversification of revenue streams, as a response to the impact of the dollar hike against the Brazilian real, which drives up prices of components and imports.

One case in point is Positivo Tecnologia, the largest local manufacturer: the company bought a local firm Accept to focus on enterprise servers and has also launched an investment fund focused on startups and a connected home range.