Meta permanently slashes the Quest 2's price again, dropping it to an all-time low

Jason Hiner/ZDNET

If you want to dip your toes into the world of VR but aren't quite ready to commit to Meta Quest 3's $499 price tag or the eye-popping Apple Vision Pro's $3,499 price tag, there's a more affordable alternative.

For the second time in just four months, Meta has permanently dropped the Quest 2's price. As recently as the beginning of this year, the 128GB entry-level version of the headset was $299. Now it's at an all-time low of just $199.

Even though Meta has offered the more powerful Quest 3 since October 2023, the Quest 2 still made our list of the best VR headsets of 2024. The Quest 2 is a fantastic way to jump into VR if you haven't yet, giving you access to plenty of great games and experiences outside of gaming.

The affordability and ease of use make the Quest 2 a great option for those new to VR. Setup is simple, the motion controllers are totally wireless, the headset is comfortable to wear, the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 processor handles most games just fine, and the 832x1920 resolution and 90hz refresh rate produce an image that's attractive to most.

The Quest 2's new price tag isn't the only deal you should know about. If you're looking for Quest 2 accessories, Meta has cut most of those prices in half or more.

Meta cut the price of the Quest 2 Elite Strap, which provides even more comfort and support when wearing the headset, from $50 to $25, the Elite Strap with Battery from $90 to $45, and the Carrying Case from $45 to $20. The company also cut the price of the Active Pack, which has a wipeable facial interface, wrist straps, and adjustable knuckle straps, from $60 to $30, and the Fit Pack from $40 to $20.