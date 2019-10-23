Brazilian government seeks data governance head

The Brazilian government is seeking a data governance director to coordinate its efforts around information sharing across public sector bodies.

Working in the digital government unit, which operates under the Ministry of Economy, the scope for the new head will include data governance, systems interoperability, as well as themes related to data security and privacy.

The new director will also need to ensure adherence to new projects to the Brazilian general data protection regulations, which will be enforced in August 2020.

In addition, the chosen candidate will coordinate the data and information governance committee and work closely with the National Data Protection Authority, which is yet to be formed.

The role requires at least five years of management experience, three of which being directly related to data governance. In addition, the professional will need skills in Python and R, as well as specific expertise in Hadoop, Teradata, QlikSense, Microstategy, Redshift, PowerBI and PostgreSQL.

Monthly salary for the role is 13,623 reais (US$ 3,379). Both public servants and private sector professionals can apply by October 31.

The announcement of the new position follows the Brazilian government's plan to create a single citizen database that will contain a wide range of personal information about the country's population of over 200 million people, to be fully shared across departments.