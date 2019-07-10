Brazilians report lack of cybersecurity skills

Brazilians are increasingly aware of the importance of cybersecurity but most adults report a lack of knowledge of how to protect their lives online, according to a new report.

According to the study, human behavior as it relates to cybersecurity carried out by YouGov on behalf of Palo Alto Networks, 69 percent of respondents believe that not being sure about how to protect their data makes them feel anxious.

However, some 82 percent of the Brazilian adults surveyed feel they are doing everything they can to prevent the loss of their information.

Individual responsibility for cybersecurity was another theme highlighted by the survey, with 55 percent of users citing that they believe should be accountable for their own personal data security.

Moreover, 54 percent feel that knowing more about what they can do to protect themselves and their families in the online environment make them feel more secure.

When it comes to using technologies to support personal data protection online, more than half (52 percent) of the 1,006 Brazilians polled prefer cybersecurity to be managed by artificial intelligence rather than a human.

Additionally, 62 percent of adults surveyed in the country said they spend less time worrying about their data security due to cybersecurity technology.

Some 55 percent of Brazilians interviewed also think that security checks such as Re-Captcha, a system intended to establish that a computer user is human, have a positive impact on the digital experience.