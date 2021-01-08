Best security key in 2021

Being sensible when it comes to passwords is important, and a crucial step to securing your online life.

However, some of your online accounts -- for example, your Google Account or Dropbox -- might be so important and contain such a wealth of information that you might want to take additional steps to protect them. There's no better way to secure your online accounts than to use hardware-based two-factor authentication (2FA).

Security keys are easy to use, put an end to phishing attacks, cheap, and are less hassle and much more secure than SMS-based two-factor authentication. And the good news these days is that you can get security keys in a variety of formats: USB-A and USB-C, Lightning for iPhone users, and even keys that use Bluetooth.

So, let's take a look at the best security keys currently available.

YubiKey 5C NFC All-rounder for the modern system Now that USB-C is becoming the standard on laptops, desktops, and Android smartphones, it made sense for Yubico to bring USB-C and NFC together into a single key. The YubiKey 5C NFC is FIDO certified and works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, Mac OS or Linux. Secure your login and protect your Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Outlook, LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password, accounts, and more. YubiKey USB authenticator includes NFC and has multi-protocol support including FIDO2, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, Smart card (PIV), OpenPGP, and Challenge-Response capability to give you strong hardware-based authentication. $50 at Amazon

Yubico YubiKey 5 NFC Probably the best all-round security key Brings together the ubiquity of USB-A with the versatility of wireless NFC, which gives it broad compatibility across a wide range of devices. The FIDO certification means it works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, Mac OS or Linux, and the NFC makes it compatible with iOS and Android devices. The YubiKey 5 NFC is FIDO certified and works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, Mac OS or Linux. Secure your login and protect your Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Outlook, LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password, accounts, and more. YubiKey USB authenticator includes NFC and has multi-protocol support including FIDO2, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, Smart card (PIV), OpenPGP, and Challenge-Response capability to give you strong hardware-based authentication. $45 at Amazon

Yubico Yubikey 5C Good choice for Mac users This is a 2FA security key built around a USB-C plug. If you're using mostly Macs or modern laptops and desktops, this is a great choice. Also a good choice for those using Android devices. The YubiKey 5C is FIDO certified and works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, Mac OS or Linux. Secure your login and protect your Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Outlook, LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password, accounts, and more. The YubiKey USB authenticator has multi-protocol support including FIDO2, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, Smart card (PIV), OpenPGP, and Challenge-Response capability to give you strong hardware-based authentication. $50 at Amazon

Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano Tiny security key is tiny! The tiniest YubiKey available! No bigger than a fingernail, and it fits discreetly into a USB-A port. The YubiKey 5 Nano is FIDO certified and works with Google Chrome and any FIDO-compliant application on Windows, Mac OS or Linux. Secure your login and protect your Gmail, Facebook, Dropbox, Outlook, LastPass, Dashlane, 1Password, accounts, and more. The YubiKey USB authenticator has multi-protocol support including FIDO2, FIDO U2F, Yubico OTP, OATH-TOTP, OATH-HOTP, Smart card (PIV), OpenPGP, and Challenge-Response capability to give you strong hardware-based authentication. $50 at Amazon

Thetis Fido U2F Security Key A security key that looks like a flash drive FIDO2 key is backward-compatible with U2F protocol and works with the newest Chrome browser with operating systems such as Windows, MacOS, or Linux. U2F can be supported and protected on all websites that follow U2F protocols. Designed with a 360° rotating metal cover that shields the USB connector when not in use. Also, crafted from a durable aluminum alloy to protect the Key from drops, bumps, and scratches. A very reasonably priced security key. $20 at Amazon

Google Titan Security Keys Google offers a range of keys at a decent price Titan Security Keys include special firmware engineered by Google to verify the key's integrity and are built on FIDO open standards, so you can use them with many apps and services. Google offers a range of keys: USB-C

USB-A

Bluetooth/USB/NFC They are good quality, although I have had problems with the plastic not being as durable as some keys on the market. $25 at Google