Break into a career in IT with this cybersecurity training bundle

Learn cybersecurity basics with this course bundle deal. StackSocial

If you're interested in a career in IT, you don't have to get a formal education to begin your training -- and you may not want to. Considering the steep learning curve of the industry, it may be worthwhile to start your education before you ever set foot in a classroom, especially if you want to work in cybersecurity.

The A to Z Cyber Security and IT Certification Training bundle gives you 12 courses breaking down foundational IT skills, including beginner cybersecurity techniques, ethical hacking, penetration testing, and more. While it's on sale, you can get lifetime access to this bundle for $46.

These e-learning courses won't replace a degree, but it could help you get started and potentially even help you qualify for an entry-level tech position. Courses include selections for CompTIA certification preparation and general IT guides.

If you want to get CompTIA certified and demonstrate your expertise for a potential employer, there are two prep courses for security certifications and cybersecurity analysis with 19 hours of instruction between them. If you want to work on mastering fundamental cybersecurity skills, try Penetration Testing and Ethical Hacking Project from A to Z.

Courses also cover CISSP exam preparation, SQL Injection, vulnerability exploitation, and more. All courses are taught by Dr. Mohamed Atef, a senior penetration tester and certified instructor that has over 20 years of experience in the industry.

Once purchased, all course materials and videos are available to you for life on desktop or mobile devices.

Start your IT and cybersecurity education on your own time. For a limited time, get the A to Z Cybersecurity and IT Certification Training Bundle on sale for $46 (reg. $372).