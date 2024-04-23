This engineering bootcamp teaches you about sustainable energy, and it's on sale for $40

StackCommerce

There are many unknowns when it comes to alternative energy sources, but almost everybody agrees on one thing: we're going to be using a lot more of them in the future. Fitting solar and wind power into a modern energy grid is challenging, but with those challenges come opportunities for career advancement.

The next generation of engineers has to be well versed in the possibilities of renewable energy, and now there's an online master class that can help: the Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle, on sale now for $40.

If you've got a passing knowledge of engineering concepts, here's where you can start to refine your skills. The 12 courses in this bundle are taught by a diverse array of engineers and electricians, all of whom have experience in the field. One example of these experts is Ahmed Mahdy, an electrical power engineer and founder of Khadija Academy. With their help, you'll learn how to run not only DIY personal projects but entire city power grids with sustainable energy.

Suppose you're a newcomer to the field. In that case, you can start with a couple of fundamentals classes that explain exactly how turbines and solar cells generate energy from natural forces and how much of that energy you can expect to use. From there, you'll see how to set up systems of any size with renewable energy. Of course, you won't just learn about the nuts and bolts of various types of generators and their electrical needs. There are dedicated courses on everything from PV design to essential analytic software like MATLAB and ETAP.

The complete collection contains 38 hours of education and hands-on exercises. ZDNET readers can get the 2022 Complete Renewable Energy Engineer Preparation Bundle for $40 right now.