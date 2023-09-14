'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Buy Microsoft Office for PC or Mac for $50 right now
Microsoft Office remains the default productivity suite for many, and Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are practically required skills for professionals and students. Unfortunately, many new Macs and PCs don't come with Office installed. But, you can now get a lifetime license to the entire Microsoft Office suite from StackSocial for just $50 -- over 75% off what you would normally pay for this version.
The details: This deal offers a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for either Windows or Mac, through an official Microsoft partner. It's available for download to a single computer. You'll get access to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access -- all the apps you need to complete most basic office functions and streamline your communication.
A caveat: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that I bought through it for my personal Macbook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.
This deal could end at any time, so you can buy your Microsoft Office license now to take advantage of this low price.