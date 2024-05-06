'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro bundled for $70 right now
It doesn't matter if you're upgrading to a new laptop or just upgrading your existing system -- access to Microsoft Office and Windows are necessities for getting things done on your computer these days. And right now, you can buy a bundled lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro from Stack Social for $70 -- that's 84% off.
The Ultimate Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + Windows 11 Pro Bundle
Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2021 includes all of the classic and essential Microsoft offerings, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, Access, and Teams. If you don't need all the bells and whistles, check out this deal for Microsoft Office 2019, which offers all the same features except for Teams.
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is an operating system perfect for the working professional or at home user. Get an easy-to-navigate interface, biometrics login, Smart App Control, Windows Studio Effects, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and top feature like snap layouts, desktops, seamless redocking, improved voice typing, and a powerful search experience. You'll also get access to Microsoft Copilot, an AI platform designed to upgrade your workflow experience.
There's one caveat, though. While Stack Social is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the site has been running these Microsoft deals for years now, and ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome can personally vouch for them -- she purchased an Office license from Stack Social about two years ago, and it's still working on her personal MacBook today.
While this bundle deal offers a lot, you won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, so if you're looking for Microsoft 365, this deal may not be for you (though Stack Social does have a discount on Office 365, too.) Windows users must have their OS updated to Windows 10 or 11 to gain access to these software deals.
Get your lifetime licenses bundles for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 and Windows 11 Pro right now.
