Buy Microsoft Office for your PC or Mac for just $30 -- an all-time low price

Get a lifetime Microsoft Office 2021 license for just $40 right now StackSocial

Microsoft Office remains the default productivity suite for many, and Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook are practically required skills for professionals and students. Unfortunately, many new Macs and PCs don't come with Office installed. But, for a limited time, you can get a lifetime license to the entire Microsoft Office suite from StackSocial for just $30 -- over 86% off what you would normally pay for this version. This is the lowest price on Office that StackSocial has ever offered. However, the deal ends after Monday, so you'll want to buy it now.

The details: This deal offers a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 for either Windows or Mac, through an official Microsoft partner. It's available for download to a single computer. You'll get access to MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access -- all the apps you need to complete most basic office functions and streamline your communication.

A caveat: While StackSocial offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the deal has been running for over a year, and the license that I bought through it for my personal Macbook last year is still working. You also won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription -- but you won't have to pay a $70 yearly fee to access Office apps, either.

This deal could disappear at any time, so you can buy your Microsoft Office license now to take advantage of this super-low price.