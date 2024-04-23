Save 88% on this lifetime license bundle for Microsoft Office 2019 and Windows 11 Pro

Save on a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro and Windows 11 Pro via Stack Social. Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

No matter if you're upgrading to a new laptop or setting yourself up for maximum functionality at school, work or your home office, access to Microsoft Office and Windows are often necessities for getting anything done on your computer these days. And right now, you can buy a lifetime bundle license to Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro from Stack Social for just $50 -- that's 88% off.

Microsoft Office Professional Plus 2019 includes all of the classic and essential Microsoft offerings, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Office Pro 2019 does not include access to Microsoft Teams, so if you're looking for the benefits of Teams, you can check out this deal for Microsoft Office Professional 2021. But if you don't need Teams for collaboration or just want the basics, this is a great bundle deal for the price. Plus, you'll get access to Windows 11 Pro, too.

Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is an operating system perfect for the working professional or at home user. Get an easy-to-navigate interface, biometrics login, Smart App Control, Windows Studio Effects, DirectX 12 Ultimate, and top feature like snap layouts, desktops, seamless redocking, improved voice typing, and a powerful search experience. You'll also get access to Microsoft Copilot, an AI platform designed to upgrade your workflow experience.

A caveat: While Stack Social is an authorized Microsoft partner and offers "lifetime" access to Office, it is possible that Microsoft could end the license. But the site has been running these Microsoft deals for years now, and ZDNET's Alison DeNisco Rayome can personally vouch for them -- she purchased an Office license from Stack Social about two years ago, and it's still working on her personal MacBook today.

While this bundle deal offers a lot, you won't get the benefits of the latest Microsoft Office 365 subscription, so if you're looking for Microsoft 365, this deal may not be for you. Windows users must have their OS updated to Windows 10 or 11 to gain access to these software deals.

Get your lifetime licenses bundles for Microsoft Office Pro 2019 and Windows 11 Pro right now.

