C3 AI brings its full enterprise portfolio to Google Cloud

Google Cloud and C3 AI on Wednesday announced a new partnership that will bring C3 AI's entire portfolio of enterprise AI software to Google Cloud. The two companies will also offer joint services tailored for a range industries, including manufacturing, healthcare and financial services.

The C3 AI applications now available on Google Cloud include industry-specific SaaS AI applications; C3 AI Suite, a platform for developing, deploying and operating AI applications; C3 AI CRM, a suite of industry-specific AI CRM applications; and C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code AI tool. Sales teams from Google Cloud and C3 AI will co-sell the portfolio running on Google Cloud.

"Combining the innovation, leadership, scale, and go-to-market expertise of Google Cloud with the substantial business value delivered from C3 AI applications, this partnership will dramatically accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI applications across all industry segments," C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel said in a statement.

For the manufacturing sector, Google and C3 AI plan to jointly offer capabilities like AI-powered predictive maintenance and optimized energy management. For healthcare, they similarly plan to offer AI-powered asset readiness and preventative maintenance services for equipment.

Services for the financial sector will help modernize cash management offerings, improve lending processes, and reduce customer churn. Their telecommunications offerings will help improve network resiliency and customer experience. Lastly, for companies that rely on a supply chain, they'll offer services analyzing supply network risks and optimizing inventory.

C3 AI intends to work closely with Google Cloud to ensure that its applications are optimized to leverage the capabilities of various Google Cloud products, including Google Kubernetes Engine, BigQuery and Vertex AI.