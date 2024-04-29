Apple reportedly renews talks with OpenAI about powering new iPhone features

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

After talking with both OpenAI and Google about their AI models, it appears that Apple might be close to choosing an AI tech partner for the iPhone.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has "renewed" talks with OpenAI to use the startup's tech to power new AI features coming to future iPhones. Apple and OpenAI held discussions earlier this year, but those ended and Apple started talking to Google.

Now, Apple might be settling down. Talks are apparently pretty far along, Bloomberg says, citing "people familiar with the matter," as Apple and OpenAI have been discussing terms of an actual agreement.

Apple has plenty of researchers working on the company's own AI models, but those don't seem quite ready to be the star of the show, so the company is looking for outside help.

The next big iPhone update, iOS 18, will most likely be announced during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on June 10. If Apple signs a deal with OpenAI, we'll probably find about it then.

It's entirely possible that Apple doesn't choose OpenAI, but that's seemingly the direction the company is leaning at the moment, at least according to unnamed insiders. It's worth pointing out that OpenAI's ChatGPT app came to the iPhone about two months before landing on Android.

Apple hasn't officially announced any AI features for the iPhone, but if you look at the Pixel 8 Pro or the Galaxy S24, you can get an idea of what the new features might be: generative AI photo editing, transcription of voice memos, webpage summarization, text generation, custom wallpapers, and so on.

There aren't any details about what iPhone models the new AI might be available on, but if Apple follows its competitors, the features will likely debut on the newest flagship and slowly trickle down to other models.