CDN player Fastly acquires Signal Sciences for $775 million

Fastly, a content delivery network provider that claims to process about 10% of all requests on the Internet, said that it's acquiring Signal Sciences for approximately $775 million. Fastly said the cash and stock deal is meant to help the company expand application security services for its edge cloud platform.

Signal Sciences offers web application and API protection services and is known for its breed of firewall designed to bring security updates and alerts closer to software development in the product cycle.

With Signal Sciences' technology, Fastly said it will form a new security offering called Secure@Edge that delivers increased agility, visibility, and protection for applications and APIs at the edge. Fastly also said it's aiming to offer an alternative to "the existing array of opaque, fragmented and inflexible solutions" that are available in the market.

"Together with Signal Sciences, we will give developers modern security tools designed for the way they work," said Fastly CEO Joshua Bixby. "This new solution will integrate with our Compute@Edge platform, accelerating the adoption of edge computing, while simultaneously solving for modern security challenges. We look forward to working with the talented team at Signal Sciences as we continue to innovate and deliver revolutionary security and edge-computing solutions together."