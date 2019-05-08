CEOs aim for growth, but eye tech for efficiency, cost management, productivity

× ceo-business-priorities-2019.png

CEOs and senior executives are becoming more concerned about growth prospects for their companies and looking toward technology to boost productivity and trim expenses, according to a Gartner survey.

Gartner surveyed 473 CEOs and senior executives to gauge their business technology plans for 2019 and 2020. Growth was cited as a top priority for 53% of CEOs, up 40 percent in 2018. Cost management also moved up the ranks in terms of priorities.

Here's the overview of what CEOs were mentioning as top business priorities.

A few key data points:

23% of CEOs see significant impacts to their businesses due to trade wars;

Another 58% of CEOs are concerned about trade wars;

82% of CEOs has a digital business or transformation effort underway;

27% of CEOs were looking toward technology as a way to manage and control costs;

47% saw technology as a way to boost productivity;

18% of CEOs saw talent management as a skill to improve with 17% citing digitization and technology enablement and 15% noting data management.

