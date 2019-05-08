CEOs aim for growth, but eye tech for efficiency, cost management, productivity

ceo-business-priorities-2019.png
CEOs and senior executives are becoming more concerned about growth prospects for their companies and looking toward technology to boost productivity and trim expenses, according to a Gartner survey.
Gartner surveyed 473 CEOs and senior executives to gauge their business technology plans for 2019 and 2020. Growth was cited as a top priority for 53% of CEOs, up 40 percent in 2018. Cost management also moved up the ranks in terms of priorities.
Here's the overview of what CEOs were mentioning as top business priorities.
A few key data points:
- 23% of CEOs see significant impacts to their businesses due to trade wars;
- Another 58% of CEOs are concerned about trade wars;
- 82% of CEOs has a digital business or transformation effort underway;
- 27% of CEOs were looking toward technology as a way to manage and control costs;
- 47% saw technology as a way to boost productivity;
- 18% of CEOs saw talent management as a skill to improve with 17% citing digitization and technology enablement and 15% noting data management.
Related:
- Enterprise AI in 2019: What you need to know
- Survey: Tech leaders cautiously approach artificial intelligence and machine learning projects
- Free PDF download: Managing AI and ML in the enterprise
- Enterprise AI and machine learning: Comparing the companies and applications
- The true costs and ROI of implementing AI in the enterprise
- Machine learning and information architecture: Success factors
Join Discussion