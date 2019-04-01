Free PDF download: Managing AI and ML in the enterprise

Special Feature Special Feature: Managing AI and ML in the Enterprise This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, advises CXOs on how to approach AI and ML initiatives, figure out where the data science team fits in, and what algorithms to buy versus build. Read More

As the enterprise's enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) continues to gain momentum, tech leaders must understand, manage, and support new initiatives focused on these emerging technologies.

ZDNet and TechRepublic journalists launched a special report to examine just how tech leaders manage their AI/ML projects as well as the business advantages and best practices of AI and ML.

In his executive guides, Nick Heath deep dives into deep learning, artificial intelligence, artificial general intelligence, and machine learning to break down what you need to know.

Leaders championing AI/ML initiatives need viable use cases and compelling metrics to advance their cause. In her feature, Mary Shacklett explains how to approach cost justification, identify ROI, and avoid implementation missteps.

Also in this ebook, Nick Heath shares how to navigate the marketing hype and identify the opportunities that machine learning presents for businesses. While James Sanders investigates the structures built around data and how it influences the value you can derive from machine learning.

