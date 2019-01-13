CES 2019 wrap, Chromebook Flip 434, Withings Move ECG (MobileTechRoundup show #457)

Kevin was in Vegas last week and saw a few pieces of tech from ASUS, Huawei, Withings, and more. There were no smartphone launches, but Apple still had something to announce via other companies.

By | | Topic: Mobility

Kevin caught the CES bug while he was in Vegas for CES, but still managed to make it home and record MobileTechRoundup show #457. We talked about CES, as well as an upcoming phone launch event and more.

motr-logo1

 Image: ZDNet
  • CES overview / things Kevin saw (Moment lenses / iPhone XR were great!)
  • Huawei Mate 20: That camera is amazing
  • Royole Flex Pai folding phone
  • Withings Move ECG
  • Asus Chromebook Flip C434
  • Brydge Chrome OS wireless keyboard and trackpad
  • Lenovo's new Android tablets are also Amazon Echo Show devices
  • Samsung Unpacked on February 20
  • HDR support for Netflix rolling out to Pixel 3/3XL
  • Apple influences CES once again with AirPlay and iTunes on other TVs
  • Omron blood pressure watch

Running time: 66 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 72MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews

More from Matthew Miller

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3