CES 2019 wrap, Chromebook Flip 434, Withings Move ECG (MobileTechRoundup show #457)

Kevin caught the CES bug while he was in Vegas for CES, but still managed to make it home and record MobileTechRoundup show #457. We talked about CES, as well as an upcoming phone launch event and more.
- CES overview / things Kevin saw (Moment lenses / iPhone XR were great!)
- Huawei Mate 20: That camera is amazing
- Royole Flex Pai folding phone
- Withings Move ECG
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434
- Brydge Chrome OS wireless keyboard and trackpad
- Lenovo's new Android tablets are also Amazon Echo Show devices
- Samsung Unpacked on February 20
- HDR support for Netflix rolling out to Pixel 3/3XL
- Apple influences CES once again with AirPlay and iTunes on other TVs
- Omron blood pressure watch
Running time: 66 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 72MB)
