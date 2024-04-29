Google Pixel 8a getting 7 years of security updates and AI features, leak reveals

June Wan/ZDNET

With the Google Pixel 8a set to be introduced during the upcoming Google I/O event, the now customary leaks are revealing some of what's in store for this new take on the Pixel 8 -- and it's impressive.

As reported by Android Headlines, the Pixel 8a will receive seven years of security updates and what Google is calling the "AI-mazing Camera." For those who've not experienced the camera app on the Pixel 8 or Pixel 8 Pro, it's chock full of AI goodness that powers the Best Take feature (which rarely fails to produce the best image from the camera).

Another AI-centric feature finding its way to the Pixel 8a is the Audio Magic Erasure, which does an outstanding job of eliminating background noise from videos you take with the camera. The built-in AI analyzes the audio from your footage, separates every sound into layers (such as cars, birds, dogs, and wind), and allows you to adjust the level of each layer. That means if you want less sound from a barking dog, you can lower it. If you want to increase the sound of a babbling brook, you can do that as well.

The Pixel 8a will also receive Call Assist (for call screening), Circle to Search, and more.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Pixel 8a will include the Google Tensor G3 CPU, IP67 certification for both water and dust resistance, fast charging, and the "VPN by Google One." The VPN mention is curious, as Google recently announced Google One VPN would be discontinued in June.

The release of the Pixel 8a is set for May 16 and will be offered in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, and Mint colorways. As for the pricing, expect the handset to come in around $500.