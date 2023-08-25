ChatGPT-supported Bing Chat is being integrated into Microsoft Launcher

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

Microsoft unveiled its Launcher application in 2017 to enable users to bring the Microsoft interface to their Android phones' home screen experience. Now, Launcher is getting an update that will incorporate generative AI.

As first spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft Launcher's latest beta build integrates Bing Chat into Launcher's search bar.

This means Launcher users on Android will no longer have to download and open the Bing app to start a conversation with Bing. Instead, all the users need to do is swipe down to access the Launcher's search functionality, where a Bing Chat icon will appear.

Once you tap the Bing Chat icon, you're taken to the Bing Chat interface on the website or the app.

This feature is especially convenient if you use the image search feature. If you want to identify something, such as a flower you saw on your walk, you can quickly open the Bing Chat search interface and upload the image there.

According to the report, the feature will also roll out to Surface Duo devices.

If you don't want to wait until it rolls out to you, you can sign up for Lancher's latest beta version. Microsoft does warn that "testing versions may be unstable" and that "Certain data on your use of the app will be collected and shared with the developer to help improve the app."