Check Point buys security startup Dome9

Cybersecurity player Check Point Software is buying fellow Tel Aviv tech firm Dome9 as it looks to expand its cloud security architecture with multi-cloud protection capabilities. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, but the Times of Israel reports that Check Point paid $175 million in cash plus stocks and options.

Dome9's pitch to customers is that its platform helps secure multi-cloud deployments across AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company security portfolio includes security visualizations, compliance and governance automation, privileged identity protection and cloud traffic and event analysis.

Check Point CEO Gil Shwed said the company plans to use the acquisition to bolster its Infinity cloud protection architecture, particularly as it pertains to the CloudGuard security product family. Shwed said the resulting platform enhancements are also meant to differentiate Check Point from other players in the increasingly crowded cybersecurity space.

"As 5th generation cyber attacks increasingly target enterprise cloud environments, so our Gen V cyber security solution must effectively protect this vector," Shwed said in a statement. "This acquisition will enhance our ability to deliver the benefits of cloud with the critical security that must extend from the networks, endpoints and data centers to the cloud and mobile enterprise-wide."

