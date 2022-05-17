Chromebook data sanitization comes to Blancco Drive Eraser

The use of Chromebooks is exploding. During the past couple of years, they became (and continue to be) the go-to cheap hardware for people working remotely.

This has resulted, however, in piles and piles of Chromebooks that need their data securely wiped, either to put them back into service or to allow them to be disposed. But sanitizing the data on Chromebooks can be a pain.

Until now.

Blancco has announced that Blancco Drive Eraser now supports Chromebook data sanitization. The new support allows a wide range of organizations -- enterprises, IT Asset Disposition service providers, academic institutions, etc. -- with an easy-to-use, fast, and secure data sanitization specifically for Chromebooks.

Blancco Drive Eraser has been designed to decreases the amount of time needed to erase each device while still allowing the preservation of its native operating system, which speeds up the preparation of each Chromebook for reuse.

Once data has been thoroughly erased, Blancco Drive Eraser then confirms that the data sanitization has been completed successfully. It provides a tamper-proof, digitally-signed certificate of erasure to support any regulatory compliance and reporting mandates.

"While most students have returned to the classroom and employees are increasingly coming back to offices, the demand for Chromebooks has not waned," said Alan Bentley, Blancco's President of Global Strategy. "One forecast predicts nearly 30 million Chromebooks will be shipped globally in 2022 -- a decrease of 21 percent from 2021 but more than double the number of units recorded in 2019,"

Bentley added, "As more of these devices enter the ecosystem, and as more organizations look to be participants in the circular economy, they need a solution that allows them to quickly and safely reuse these devices. Blancco Drive Eraser now meets that need."

One of Blancco Drive Eraser's main selling points is that it protects personally identifiable information (PII).

"We are now able to give... organizations the ability to ensure device data is rendered completely unrecoverable. This capability allows them to confidently reuse or sell end-of-life devices instead of adding to the growing electronic waste crisis in our landfills," Bentley said.

Secure data sanitization for Chromebook is now available as part of Blancco Drive Eraser at no extra cost.