Cisco Live becomes latest conference to go digital due to coronavirus

Cisco Live is the latest conference to make a switch in format and become digital, the networking giant announced on Tuesday.

"It will come as no surprise that Cisco Live, our premier in-person customer and partner experience of the year, is being relaunched as a full-scale digital event," the company tweeted.

Unlike the recent in-person cancellation of WWDC, for which Apple has yet to set a replacement date, Cisco said its conference would occur on June 2 and 3.

Cisco added the digital version of the conference would be free.

Last month, Cisco cancelled its similar Melbourne satellite event that was set for March 3 to 6.

Also on Tuesday, the High Court of Australia announced it would not be sitting in Canberra or on circuit for all of April, May, and June. The Court will continue working however, and plans to reexamine its decision in June.

"The Court will continue to deal with special leave applications including hearings as necessary at individual registries and will hear any urgent matters that may arise by video link between registries and Canberra," it said.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he was discharged from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus on Friday.

As of the time of writing, Australia has 375 confirmed cases, 27 have recovered, and 5 people have died from the virus.

In contrast to the recent spate of cancelled conferences, CBC reported that nearly 15,000 people that attended a recent dental conference in Vancouver have been told to enter self-isolation.

At least four cases of the virus are tied to people attending the event.

New Zealand telco Spark announced on Tuesday it was postponing its investor day, where the company was expected to unveil its latest three-year plan.

