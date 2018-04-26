Cisco rolls out new fabric switches in storage portfolio update

Cisco is updating its storage networking portfolio with features designed to reduce performance and latency issues for on-premise mission-critical applications.

The updates include new 32Gpbs fixed switches and new features for its MDS Diagnostics suite.

Cisco said the MDS 32G switches better detect new host and storage devices that log into a storage area networking system (SAN) and zones them automatically.

The new level of automation is meant to prevent errors from creeping in during manual configuration of complex zones, the company said. The switches also support Fibre Channel-NVMe to support customers on the move towards all-flash.

The new features for the MDS Diagnostics suite include Link Cable Beacon and Read Diagnostic Parameter, Congestion Avoidance and Isolation, ISL Diagnostics, HBA Diagnostics, B2B Credit Recovery, Read Diagnostic Parameter, Telemetry and Link Cable Beacon.

More generally, the new diagnostics features are designed to improve visibility on the edge for faster troubleshooting and enhance visibility into fabric-wide issues.

