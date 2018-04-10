Cisco launches SaaS, virtual appliance versions of Tetration

Cisco is rolling out a software as a service version of its Tetration data center and cloud analytics platform and one covering virtual appliances.

Tetration is designed to secure, manage and optimize applications and provide analytics on workloads throughout an enterprise.

The two new consumption models revolve around subscriptions. Tetration SaaS is a cloud-based system for enterprises that aim to go cloud-first.



Tetration-V is a software only version using a virtual appliances for smaller deployments. Tetration-V can run on AWS and Microsoft Azure public clouds.

Yogesh Kaushik, senior director of Tetration product management, said Tetration SaaS will give enterprises flexible payment models without upfront costs. "Large enterprises increasingly have a mandate not to deploy hardware on-premises," he said.

According to Cisco, Tetration-V is available for enterprises deploying fewer than 1,000 workloads. Tetration-V has a one-click deployment and companies can use their own server and storage infrastructure.

Tetration-V is available now and Tetration SaaS will be available in May.

Subscription terms will range from 1-, 3- and 5-year plans.

