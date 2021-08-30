Cloudera product chief Murthy departs; Q2 revenue up 10%

Cloudera, which will become a private company, said its second quarter revenue was up 10% compared to a year ago.

The company announced plans to go private in a $5.3 billion deal with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and KKR on June 1.

Cloudera said going private will help it develop its hybrid and multi-cloud strategy for its Cloudera Data Platform (CDP).

In a statement, Cloudera also said Arun Murthy, chief product officer, will leave the company effective immediately.

Cloudera also said that CFO Jim Frankola will become a strategic advisor when the CD&R and KKR transaction closes and Kevin Cook, senior vice president of finance, will become CFO. Cloudera shareholders have approved the deal.

The company reported second quarter revenue of $236.06 million with a net loss of $33.2 million, or 11 cents a share. On a non-GAAP basis, Cloudera reported second quarter earnings of 15 cents a share. No guidance was provided.