Comcast Business partners with Aruba on new VPN service for remote workers

Comcast said Monday that it's partnering with HPE's Aruba for the launch of a new virtual private network (VPN) service that aims to provide remote workers with a secure connection to their corporate network. The companies said the Comcast Business Teleworker VPN is meant to help enterprises adapt to an expanding remote workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service functions as a centrally managed remote access VPN that allows remote employees to connect to primary business systems, applications and files. The network runs on an independent internet connection that does not interfere or compete with at-home bandwidth, the companies said.

The VPN is powered by the Aruba edge services platform (ESP). When combined with Comcast's Managed VPN Aggregator service at a business location, enterprises can connect home-based devices, such as laptops, desktops, VoIP phones, and printers, to the corporate network.

"Though the number of people working partially or fully remote has been on the rise for years now, the pandemic has truly sent this trend into hyperdrive," said Christian Nascimento, VP of product management for Comcast Business. "Comcast Business Teleworker VPN enables enterprises to reimagine the work from home experience for both employer and employee alike, all while maintaining the security, performance and management they enjoy in-office."

Business services are among the fastest growing segments within the Comcast cable unit. Comcast Business offers ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, voice, TV and managed enterprise services. The company has stepped up its focus on the work-from-home market since the start of the pandemic. In June, Comcast launched Comcast Business At Home, an in-home, enterprise-grade offering separate from the residential network for employees working remote.

The service allows businesses to provide and manage a dedicated internet connection for their remote employees, with additional tools for mobility and security. Comcast said the At Home service is ideally suited for service-oriented industries such as legal, accounting, advertising, healthcare, and insurance.

As for Aruba, the HPE subsidiary posits that demand for connectivity services will continue to rise with the ongoing remote work trend and influx of IoT devices on enterprise networks.