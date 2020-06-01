Comcast intros new connectivity service for remote workers

Comcast said Monday that it's releasing a new version of its Comcast Business product for the work-from-home era.

The cable, technology, and media giant introduced Comcast Business At Home, an in-home, enterprise-grade offering separate from the residential network for employees working from home.

The service allows businesses to provide and manage a dedicated internet connection for their remote employees, with additional tools for mobility and security. Comcast said the At Home service is ideally suited for service-oriented industries such as legal, accounting, advertising, healthcare, and insurance.

"Businesses across industries and the country are rethinking their positions on working from home, and are searching for ways to ensure their businesses remain agile and productive, no matter where their employees are," said Christian Nascimento, VP of product management for Comcast Business. "Providing remote employees with dedicated, in-home, enterprise-grade connectivity that is separate from their residential network can help businesses increase productivity and flexibility."

Business services are among the fastest growing segments within the Comcast cable unit. Comcast Business offers ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, voice, TV and managed enterprise services.