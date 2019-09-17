Coros announces APEX Pro GPS sports watch: Longer battery life, altitude features, and a touch screen option

Image: Coros

Coros launched its first GPS sports watch, the PACE GPS multi-sport watch in May 2018. At the end of 2018, it launched a premium model, the APEX in late 2018 that added a digital knob and long battery life.

Last month I took the high end VERTIX for a spin and then ended up buying one for myself. Coros just announced the APEX Pro that brings 14% more battery life than the original APEX, an optional touch screen interface, and a new altitude mode for climbers and hikers.

One other interesting item in the press release was a note that the Coros VERTIX will see a firmware update that will add touch screen capability to the watch. I've never heard of a software update adding functionality of this magnitude, but I would great appreciate this alternative method of navigating the UI even though I do like the digital knob and two buttons currently on the watch.

The Coros APEX Pro will be available in black with a black band or silver with a green band, starting at $499 on 26 September.

Lewis Wu, CEO of COROS, stated, "We knew we had a winner in the COROS APEX, a watch that really changed the game for all outdoor enthusiasts, so in designing the APEX Pro we wanted to enhance the features without straying far from what our users have loved in the original APEX. APEX Pro is longer lasting, adds altitude based functions and even offers COROS' first ever Touch Screen capabilities. This watch is perfect for every outdoor enthusiast, regardless of where they play.

Specifications

Display : 1.2 inch 240x240 pixels resolution, 64 colors, sapphire glass touchscreen

: 1.2 inch 240x240 pixels resolution, 64 colors, sapphire glass touchscreen Materials : Titanium alloy bezel and aluminum cover material

: Titanium alloy bezel and aluminum cover material Strap : Silicone with 22mm quick release option

: Silicone with 22mm quick release option Navigation : GPS and GLONASS (Galileo/Beidou with future firmware)

: GPS and GLONASS (Galileo/Beidou with future firmware) Connectivity : BT 4.2 BLE and ANT+

: BT 4.2 BLE and ANT+ Sensors : Optical pulse oximeter, optical heart rate, barometer, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and thermometer

: Optical pulse oximeter, optical heart rate, barometer, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and thermometer Waterproof rating : 10 ATM (100 meters)

: 10 ATM (100 meters) Working temperature : 14 to 140 degrees F (-10 to 60 degrees Celsius)

: 14 to 140 degrees F (-10 to 60 degrees Celsius) Battery life : 30 days of regular use, 40 hours in GPS mode, 100 hours in UltraMax mode

: 30 days of regular use, 40 hours in GPS mode, 100 hours in UltraMax mode Dimensions: 51.7 x 51.7 x 14.6 mm and 59 grams

Coros also has the APEX premium GPS watch for $349.99 that offers higher quality build materials, a digital knob, and longer battery life than the PACE.

It's great to see Coros continuing to release outstanding GPS sports watches to compete with the big names. It has also been excellent at releasing regular updates to improve its products, including features such as VO2 Max, power meter compatibility, interval training, and more.

