Coros announces VERTIX GPS adventure watch: 45-day battery life and extreme operating profile

Image: Coros

At CES 2018 I met with the Coros folks and a few months later took its PACE GPS multi-sport watch for a spin. The Coros PACE is still very competitive in today's market and with the new watch announcement Coros dropped the price of the PACE to just $199.

The new Coros VERTIX takes things to the extreme with 45+ days of battery life, altitude mode for hikers and climbers, low temperature performance in sub-zero environments, and an industry-leading waterproof rating to 150 meters.

Image: Coros

Four color options for the Coros VERTIX include the $599 Dark Rock, Fire Dragon, and Mountain Hunter models launching 4 June with the new Ice Breaker model priced at $699 and available in late June. The body of the watch was built in fiber-reinforced polymer. Coros engineers have done some special tune up for the Ice Breaker version to cover both strength and premium clear look.

See also: Coros PACE GPS multisport watch review: Newcomers challenge Garmin, Suunto, and Polar with affordable offering

The Coros VERTIX is designed to take on the likes of the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus and Suunto 9 Baro Titanium at similar prices. Advantage of the VERTIX include the 150m waterproof rating, digital knob, double the battery life, substantially lighter weight, and altitude acclimation assistance.

Specifications

Display : 1.2 inch 240x240 pixels resolution, 64 colors, sapphire glass with diamond-like coating

: 1.2 inch 240x240 pixels resolution, 64 colors, sapphire glass with diamond-like coating Materials : Titanium bezel and cover with polymer body

: Titanium bezel and cover with polymer body Strap : Silicone with 22mm quick release option

: Silicone with 22mm quick release option Navigation : GPS and GLONASS (Galileo/Beidou with future firmware)

: GPS and GLONASS (Galileo/Beidou with future firmware) Connectivity : BT 4.2 BLE and ANT+

: BT 4.2 BLE and ANT+ Sensors : Optical pulse oximeter, optical heart rate, barometer, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and thermometer

: Optical pulse oximeter, optical heart rate, barometer, accelerometer, compass, gyroscope, and thermometer Waterproof rating : 15 ATM (150 meters)

: 15 ATM (150 meters) Working temperature : -4 to 140 degrees F (-20 to 60 degrees Celsius)

: -4 to 140 degrees F (-20 to 60 degrees Celsius) Battery life : 45 days of regular use, 60 hours in GPS mode, 150 hours in UltraMax mode

: 45 days of regular use, 60 hours in GPS mode, 150 hours in UltraMax mode Dimensions: 48.74 x 48.74 x 16.75 mm and 76 grams

Coros also has the APEX premium GPS watch for $349.99 that offers higher quality build materials, a digital knob, and longer battery life than the PACE.

It's great to see Coros continuing to release outstanding GPS sports watches to compete with the big names. It has also been excellent at releasing regular updates to improve its products, including features such as VO2 Max, power meter compatibility, interval training, and more.