Create unlimited tutorial and explainer videos for $39

If today's deal sounds a bit familiar, it's because I first shared it last December. But this rerun is the very best kind of rerun, because it comes with a lower price.

First, a reminder: Fleeq is a production tool designed to turn screenshots into tutorial and explainer videos -- the kind used by everyone everywhere these days.

Fleeq

Second, the deal: StackSocial has a killer offer on Fleeq. The service's Premium plan currently runs $12 per month (or $9 if you pay annually). For a limited time, however, StackSocial is offering a lifetime Fleeq Premium subscription for $39. Yes, lifetime: Pay $39 once and you're done.

Take note, however, that all sales are final: Once you redeem the license (which you have 30 days to do), no refunds. (You can, however, return unredeemed licenses within 15 days.)

This single-user plan allows for the creation of unlimited "fleeqs" (i.e. videos) that can live online, plus six MP4 video exports per month and 12 GIF exports per month.

Need to assign more than one person to creating videos? This deal is stackable: You can purchase additional lifetime licenses for the same price.

I think the best way to understand Fleeq is to look at sample fleeqs. As you'll notice right off, the tool does a great job of calling out a particular area of a screenshot, zooming around a screenshot and adding natural(ish)-sounding voice-over (which is totally customizable).

What more can I say? If your org needs to produce videos like this, whether for in-house training or customer outreach, Fleeq makes it fast and easy.

Your thoughts?