DJI just launched a $299 drone with 4K recording. What you should know before buying

DJI has introduced a new addition to its Mini drone series, the Mini 4K, and its price will make it an appealing choice for just about everyone, especially beginners.

On the spec sheet, it's very much an upgraded version of the Mini 2 SE. The Mini 4 is a sub-250 gram drone that features a camera equipped with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor that can capture 4K video at up to 30 frames per second and 2.7K footage at 60 frames per second, with video bitrates up to 100Mbps. This camera is attached to a three-axis gimbal camera mount, allowing it to capture super smooth video.

The Mini 4K boasts up to 31 minutes of flight time per DJI's specifications, though in practical terms, this might be closer to 25 minutes, and it is wind resistant to level 5 (10.7 m/s). Almost impressive on paper, the drone and its controller have a maximum transmission range of up to 10 kilometers, which is often restricted by local regulations requiring drones to remain within visual line of sight.

Priced at $299 to start, the Mini 4K is just $20 more than its predecessor, the Mini 2 SE, which is limited to 2.7K video. This price point will make it particularly appealing for beginners and hobbyists -- you're getting a stabilized, flying camera for under $300!

On top of that, drones that are under 250 grams -- like the Mini 4K -- do not require FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) registration or Remote ID when flown for recreational purposes, making them less legally cumbersome to use.

So, what's the catch?

The Mini 4K, for the most part, appears to be a direct upgrade of the Mini 2 SE's camera, adding 4K video and higher video bitrates. Beyond these enhancements, the airframe remains unchanged from when the 2 SE was released a year ago. This means that apart from a downward-facing sensor used for landing, there is no obstacle avoidance technology.

For a beginner, the lack of obstacle avoidance could be a significant -- and potentially disastrous -- drawback, as it adds an extra layer of challenge and risk to flying.

The other catch is that the $299 price tag is for the base kit of the drone, controller, and one battery. Most users will find the single battery limiting and opt for the Fly More Combo, which comes with three batteries, a carry case, and a few other useful bits such as spare props.

Still, for $299, the new Mini 4K looks like a good drone for hobbyists or maybe realtors wanting to take shots of properties, and buyers can always protect your investment from loss or damage by taking out DJI's crash and flyaway protection coverage (just be mindful of the small print and charges).