Curtin University and Cisco unveil centre for intent-based networking

Curtin University and Cisco have announced the Global Centre for Intent Based Networking, which will be located at the university's campus in Perth.

The two said it is an extension of their existing partnership, building on their IoT innovation centre launched in 2015 in Western Australia.

The new centre is also part of Cisco's Country Impact Plan for Australia, and leverages Curtin's artificial intelligence research partnership with Optus that was announced in August last year.

Curtin vice chancellor professor Deborah Terry said the centre will make the university a "testbed for new networking technologies".

"We will be a living laboratory for the network," she said at Cisco Live 2019 in Melbourne on Wednesday.

"This will enhance our research capabilities ... [in] data science, computational science, networking, et cetera."

Curtin University researchers will use the centre to conduct networking research that will be shared with Cisco and Cisco's global customers and partners.

"Curtin researchers at the new Centre for Intent-Based Networking will use the network as a platform to develop a new generation of applications," Cisco explained.

"The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) represents an opportunity for intent-based networking to accelerate transformation across industries like manufacturing, mining, and utilities. These industries face a unique challenge in converging their IT and operational networks.

"Researchers will seek to understand how to address these challenges and develop applications to help organisations tackle IoT."

The centre will make a "huge impact" on education at the university, according to Terry, by ensuring new students learn the skills required to cater to the IT industry needs of the future, as well as upskilling and reskilling those who are already in the workforce. The intent-based networking curriculum will be available to online students of Curtin as well as those on-campus.

The centre will see a AU$7 million investment from Cisco over the next three years.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert travelled to Cisco Live in Melbourne as a guest of Cisco

