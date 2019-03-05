Optus Business announces Cloud Calling with Cisco

Optus Business has announced a cloud-based calling and collaboration solution using Cisco's BroadCloud and Webex portfolios.

Optus Cloud Calling, announced at Cisco Live Melbourne on Wednesday, will be available from June and includes mobility, audio and video conferencing, collaboration, and enterprise telephony.

The telco will be providing a complete managed services suite, bundling Optus Cloud Calling with its business mobile services and Evolve Voice SIP trunking.

"Underpinned by Cisco's BroadCloud platform, Optus Cloud Calling will offer Australian enterprises a complete cloud-based collaboration experience leveraging Cisco's comprehensive collaboration portfolio," Optus said.

Optus had initially partnered with BroadSoft on Optus Loop, a cloud-based telephony system for small and medium-sized businesses that provides hybrid mobile and fixed-line services, back in May 2017.

Optus Wholesale then announced a cloud-based unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution for service providers in partnership with BroadSoft in September that year.

Nine months following the finalisation of its $1.9 billion acquisition of BroadSoft, US networking giant Cisco then bundled BroadCloud Calling with Webex Teams last November, in what it called "UC on steroids".

"We are the most experienced cloud calling and UC provider in the market globally," Cisco told ZDNet at the time.

During FY18, Optus Business grew its enterprise customer base by 11 percent, although enterprise revenue was down by 1.1 percent to AU$1.1 billion for the nine-month period, made up of AU$484 million from IT and managed services; AU$228 million from data and IP; AU$205 million from mobile; and AU$186 million from voice.

Most recently, Optus Business last week announced a multi-year deal with retail giant Coles to provide connectivity to more than 2,400 stores and corporate sites, including NBN fibre and Optus mobile services.

Optus Business also expanded its cybersecurity capabilities through the acquisition of Hivint at the end of last year.

"This acquisition will strengthen Optus Business' cyber security capabilities as Hivint's advisory services will be integrated with Trustwave's security offerings across Australia and the Asia Pacific," parent company Singtel said last month.

Disclosure: Corinne Reichert travelled to Cisco Live in Melbourne as a guest of Cisco

