Cyber hygiene tips for remote workers

The coronavirus could make remote work the norm, what businesses need to know The coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak could be the catalyst for a dramatic increase in telecommuting. Enterprises should prepare for an increase in remote work and the long-term effects on marketing budgets, corporate travel, and commercial real estate values.

The coronavirus outbreak has seen unprecedented numbers of people being sent away from their places of work and told to work from home. For some this will be a weird and disorienting experience, and bad guys out there might choose to use that to their advantage.

To help you stay a few steps ahead of the bad guys, Mark Gilroy, CEO of advanced encryption key management company Fornetix has a bunch of simple cybersecurity and cyber hygiene tips to help keep you safe.

Be suspicious of any emails asking people to check or renew their passwords and login credentials

Suspicious of emails from people you don't know

Ensure your Wi-Fi connection is secure

Ensure anti-virus is in place and fully updated

Lock your screen if you work in a shared space

Check if you have encryption tools installed

I'd add to this a simple statement:

If in doubt, DON'T!

I suggest printing these tips out and sticking them to your screen. If you work on mobile device, put them in a note, take a screenshot it and use it as your wallpaper -- that's a good reminder for you to keep your cyber hygiene on high.

Stay safe out there!

