The Pixel Watch was just announced in October alongside the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro during the Made By Google event, and it's already seeing a fairly impressive discount at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. The Wi-Fi-only Pixel Watch is normally $350, but you can get it today for $300 for a total savings of $50. The deal ends today, though, so you'll need to act fast.
The Pixel Watch's round design is sleek and stylish. It has a 41mm display and runs the latest version of Google's Wear OS. Best Buy currently has all the color options for the stainless-steel housing and bands available: Obsidian, Hazel, Charcoal, and Chalk. You can expect to get a full day of use out of a single charge with the Pixel Watch.
The Pixel Watch will work with any Android phone, not just Google's own Pixel lineup. On top of putting Google Assistant, app alerts, and even directions from Google Maps on your wrist, the Pixel Watch also has deep Fitbit integration for all of your health and fitness tracking.
That means all of your steps, sleep, and workouts will appear in the Fitbit app, drawing on Fitbit's years of expertise to provide insights and information about your activity.
I personally really liked the Pixel Watch when I tested it. It's not as polished as the Apple Watch or Samsung's Galaxy Watch lineup, but Google has been quick to add new features and improve upon the overall experience. If you've been on the fence about getting a smartwatch, perhaps leaving your Fitbit behind, this deal on the Pixel Watch is very tempting.